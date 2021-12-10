Coal power station chimney demolished in ‘milestone’ for journey to net-zero

The chimney at Scotland’s last remaining coal-fired power station was demolished by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in what has been described as a “historic moment” in the UK’s transition away from fossil fuels and towards a greener future.

Sturgeon said at the event: “Our goal is to generate 50 per cent of overall energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, and Scotland’s energy sector is well placed to deliver on the key investments in renewables, hydrogen and energy storage required to achieve this."