Tourists were left flabbergasted as they saw a sizable portion of a massive glacier breaking off and collapsing into the lake underneath.

Filmed by Betsaida Hernandez at Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina, this video shows the extremely popular Perito Moreno Glacier in action as people are shocked as the portion breaks off.

The filmer commented. "This was the exact moment a part of the huge glacier fell off. Simply spectacular! No other words to describe this unreal scene.”

