Good Morning Britain presenters Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid interviewed Liam Norton , an environmental campaigner for Insulate Britain.

Insulate Britain hosted climate change protests this week which blocked several of the junctions on the M25.

Madeley suggested that the protests had the potential to negatively impact commuters who were on their way to funerals or hospital appointments.

Madeley said Norton was ‘seeing the reality of the state’, but ‘seeing it at the absolute expense of the reality of the individual’.

He continued by stating ‘that is fascism, I’m afraid’.