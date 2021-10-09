A gigantic cloud of sand smothered the city of Pereira Barreto, in Brazil.

A resident, Trader Moacir da Silva, saw the storm approaching and decided to record it.

He said: “I was scared. It got dark very quickly. The rain was getting bigger, but I had to stop shooting, because a lot of sand started getting into my eyes. At that moment it was just raining land.”

Other cities and towns in the state of São Paulo have been hit by similar sandstorms, triggered by the worst drought to hit the country in nine decades.