More than 90% of Great Barrier Reefcoral surveyed this year was bleached, Australian government scientists disclosed Tuesday in a new report.

"This is heartbreaking, this is deeply troubling, it shows that our (Great) Barrier Reef really is in very serious trouble indeed”, said Simon Bradshaw, Director of Research at the Climate Council.

Bleaching is a phenomenon caused by global warming, but this is the reef’s first bleaching event during a La Niña weather pattern, which is associated with cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures.

