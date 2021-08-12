Wildfires continue to spread across Sicily after the island recorded Europe’s hottest-ever temperature on Wednesday.

Flames have destroyed trees and threatened homes in the centre and south of the region as more than 3,000 firefighters battle the blazes.

Meteorologists believe the city of Syracuse, located on the island’s south-east coast, has recorded a temperature of 48.8C, setting a new record on the continent.

Dangerous heatwaves continue to sweep across Europe and wildfires in Sicily have left locals worried.

“Our small town was really invaded by fire, it is a catastrophe,” one resident of Giarratana said.