Watch: Rare waterspout swirls off Isle of Wight coast

A rare waterspout was filmed swirling off the coast of the Isle of Wight on Saturday, 26 August.

The Meteorological Office (Met Office) national weather service said it was spotted at around 10:20am.

This footage, taken by Daniel Skudder, shows the waterspout, which is characterised by a funnel-shaped cloud and occurs over a body of water but does not reach land.

According to witnesses, the waterspout fizzled out before it reached land so it was not classed as a tornado.