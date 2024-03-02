Northern California blizzard brings 10ft of snow and 100mph winds

A blizzard that hit northern California overnight left areas buried in up to 10ft of snow and brought winds of more than 100mph, dramatic footage shows.

Widespread blowing snow brought “extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions” on Saturday, 2 March, the National Weather Service said.

The extreme conditions left at least 40,000 properties without power in the Lake Tahoe area.

One hundred miles of the I-80 had to be shut down due to “spin-outs, high winds, and low visibility," officials said.