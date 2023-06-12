Independent TV
00:34
Amber alert: Maidenhead streets flooded as thunderstorms hit England
The Met Office has issued a rare amber weather alert on Monday 12 June because of the thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning, hail and strong wind that battered the island.
The forecaster said power cuts and flooding of homes, businesses and roads, as well as delays and cancellations to train and bus services, are “likely”.
Meanwhile, videos show how the rain already took over the streets in Maidenhead, in the county of Berkshire.
The amber warning lasted until 7pm in parts of the east and west Midlands, and the east, southeast and southwest of England.
