Stunning view of storm clouds at top of World Trade Center building

Footage filmed at the top of the World Trade Center shows a stunning view of storm clouds enveloping New York City.

Video posted to Twitter on Tuesday (25 July) by Edward Builds shows grey skies looming over skyscrapers.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the entire tri-state area until 8pm on Tuesday.

There were predictions of isolated hail up to ping-pong ball size, scattered wind gusts of up to 70mph (113km/h), and the possibility of frequent lightning.