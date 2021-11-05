Indigenous activists have denounced carbon offsetting during a protest outside the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Tom Goldtooth, executive director of the Indigenous Environmental Network, told The Independent that it is “part of a system that privatizes the air that we breathe”.

“It allows polluters to buy and sell permits to pollute instead of cutting emissions at the source,” Mr Goldtooth said.

“In our traditional knowledge we know that we cannot own the sky, we cannot trade Mother Earth in a market system.”

