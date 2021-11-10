Activists from Korean group Solutions For Our Climate staged a Squid Game-themed protest at Cop26 against the leaders of Samsung over their continued use of fossil fuels despite previously made green commitments.

The South Korean company reported that its greenhouse gas emissions rose 5 per cent year-on-year in 2020.

Samsung is one of the world’s biggest producers of computer chips, smartphones, electronic appliances – but still carries out the majority of production in South Korea and Vietnam, where coal provides a lot of energy needs.