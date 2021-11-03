Alarming footage shows US President Joe Biden and his entourage of gas-guzzling cars heading for a flight after leaving Cop26.

Mr Biden and his convoy were filmed passing through Ratho Station, Edinburgh, on their way to Edinburgh Airport just before 10pm on Tuesday night.

Around 24 vehicles were part of the massive entourage, with American flags visible on the massive black limo carrying the elderly statesman.

Filmer Blair Cameron said: “It was exciting seeing both the Beasts together and all the entourage, I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

