ABBAtars dazzle audience as Voyage show makes its debut in London

ABBA have played their first concert together in London in 40 years, albeit digitally, at the opening night of their Voyage show.

The musicians were represented on stage by 'ABBAtars' created by George Lucas' company Industrial Light & Magic.

"ABBA has never left us in my heart... the music is a part of us," Agnetha told the BBC on the red carpet outside the ABBA Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

