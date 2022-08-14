Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set, an FBI report has concluded.

Mr Baldwin accidentally shot the mother-of-one while they were filming the movie in October 2021.

The actor, who was one of the film's producers, as well as its star, has always maintained the gun went off without him pulling the trigger.

However, a newly completed forensics investigation by the FBI says the weapon in question could not have been fired without the trigger being physically pulled.

The findings have been reviewed by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

