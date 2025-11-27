Alex Scott admits ghosting huge TV star to surprised I’m A Celebrity campmates

Alex Scott admitted that she once "ghosted" Louis Theroux after he complimented her television work.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the former England international recalled how she met the Bafta-winning documentary maker at London's Drumsheds nightclub.

Recalling how Theroux spoke of how much he loved her broadcasting work, Scott said she felt blown away by the compliment. However, when Theroux later reached out to her, she didn't reply to his message as she was nervous and shy.

"How ashamed am I? I'm still in shock to this day that Louis Theroux messaged me," Scott added.