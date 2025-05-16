Independent TV
Alison Hammond updates fans after presenter forced to pull out of This Morning with hay fever
Alison Hammond has updated fans after the presenter was forced to pull out of Friday’s (16 May) This Morning with hay fever.
The presenter posted a video message to fans on her Instagram page, telling fans she needed a filter on as she felt “rough”.
She said: “I've had the worst hayfever for the last, I'd say two to three days.
“I don't know what's hit me, but it has hit be like a bus.
“So I'm just letting you know that I'm not going to be making This Morning today.”
Her co-host Dermot O’Leary has been joined by Lisa Snowden instead.
