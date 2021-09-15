A few weeks ago, developer Respawn said that it would be patching out a movement exploit in Apex Legends known as tap-strafing.

The exploit was supposed to be removed with the upcoming 10.1 update, but Respawn has since discovered some unexpected side effects and must now delay its plans. While this means players can continue to take advantage of tap-strafing for the time being, Respawn, via the Apex Legends Twitter account, states that it still intends to patch it out in the future.

Tap-strafing is employed primarily by PC players and allows them to quickly change their mid-air trajectory.