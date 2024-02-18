Michael J Fox receives standing ovation as he presents Baftas 2024 award

Michael J Fox received a standing ovation at the 2024 Baftas as he presented the award for best actor at Sunday's (18 February) ceremony.

The Back to the Future actor, 62, stood up from his wheelchair to give the award to Oppenheimer's stars, as ceremony attendees gave him a huge round of applause.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991.

An Apple TV+ documentary exploring his career and his life with the disease was nominated for a Bafta.

"There's a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life," Fox said on the Baftas stage.