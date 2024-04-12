The Apprentice’s Claude Littner launched into a brutal criticism of a contestant on this year’s interviews episode, declaring her business plan to be the “rantings of a lunatic.”

Speaking to Flo Edwards, the business executive told the recruitment consultant she would be “bust within four months.”

“I just don’t see it. If you hire 15 staff, and you get to month two and you haven’t done anything, you’ll be in real trouble,” he added.

The interviews episode prompted viewers to plead with the BBC to bring Littner back to the series full-time, with one writing on X/Twitter: “You can see we all miss him greatly.”