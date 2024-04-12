Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

'Rantings of a lunatic': Claude Littner tears into Apprentice contestant's business plan

Holly Patrick | Friday 12 April 2024 13:12 BST

The Apprentice’s Claude Littner tears into contestant’s business plan: ‘Rantings of a lunatic’

The Apprentice’s Claude Littner launched into a brutal criticism of a contestant on this year’s interviews episode, declaring her business plan to be the “rantings of a lunatic.”

Speaking to Flo Edwards, the business executive told the recruitment consultant she would be “bust within four months.”

“I just don’t see it. If you hire 15 staff, and you get to month two and you haven’t done anything, you’ll be in real trouble,” he added.

The interviews episode prompted viewers to plead with the BBC to bring Littner back to the series full-time, with one writing on X/Twitter: “You can see we all miss him greatly.”

Blake Fielder-Civil speaks of ‘genuine love’ for Amy Winehouse

01:01

Blake Fielder-Civil speaks of ‘genuine love’ for Amy Winehouse

OJ Simpson planned to be on the golf course in last video before death

01:36

OJ Simpson planned to be on the golf course in last video before death

Exclusive: Challengers writer reveals which tennis stars inspired film

00:35

Exclusive: Challengers writer reveals which tennis stars inspired film

Exclusive: Zendaya on transforming into tennis star for Challengers

00:30

Exclusive: Zendaya on transforming into tennis star for Challengers

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

Trapped in the care system

04:53

Trapped in the care system

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

14:19

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

What TV and film to watch in 2024

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

10:32

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

42:24

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

03:11

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

04:08

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

OJ Simpson was ‘delusional’ during infamous interview, Ruby Wax says

01:32

OJ Simpson was ‘delusional’ during infamous interview, Ruby Wax says

Subpostmistress jailed while pregnant recalls fainting at sentencing

00:53

Subpostmistress jailed while pregnant recalls fainting at sentencing

Scientists solve mystery of why star pair has million-year age gap

01:03

Scientists solve mystery of why star pair has million-year age gap

Statue of David Amess unveiled in honour of murdered MP

06:01

Statue of David Amess unveiled in honour of murdered MP

Julian Assange’s brother responds to suggestions from Joe Biden

01:17

Julian Assange’s brother responds to suggestions from Joe Biden

‘World-leading’ laser beam to be fitted on Royal Navy ships by 2027

01:13

‘World-leading’ laser beam to be fitted on Royal Navy ships by 2027

Oprah audience reacts to OJ Simpson verdict in resurfaced clip

00:31

Oprah audience reacts to OJ Simpson verdict in resurfaced clip

‘Don’t play games’: Starmer reprimands reporter for Rayner question

00:28

‘Don’t play games’: Starmer reprimands reporter for Rayner question

Saudi football player whipped by fan after Super Cup final defeat

00:39

Saudi football player whipped by fan after Super Cup final defeat

Klopp focused on bouncing back after ‘low point’ against Atalanta

01:01

Klopp focused on bouncing back after ‘low point’ against Atalanta

Nicolas Hamilton speaks out on brother Lewis’s move to Ferrari

00:29

Nicolas Hamilton speaks out on brother Lewis’s move to Ferrari

Fury labels himself ‘boxing encyclopedia’ as he breaks down Usyk fight

00:57

Fury labels himself ‘boxing encyclopedia’ as he breaks down Usyk fight

Klopp warns ‘only great teams left in Europa League’ ahead of Atalanta

00:46

Klopp warns ‘only great teams left in Europa League’ ahead of Atalanta

Grand National: Jockey Club director on three major safety changes

00:39

Grand National: Jockey Club director on three major safety changes

Ryan Reynolds watches Wrexham on green screen while shooting new film

00:28

Ryan Reynolds watches Wrexham on green screen while shooting new film

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock makes Paris pledge ahead of retirement

00:40

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock makes Paris pledge ahead of retirement

Octopuses could go blind due to global warming, researchers say

01:00

Octopuses could go blind due to global warming, researchers say

Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train

00:47

Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train

Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage

00:35

Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage

London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour

00:34

London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour

US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action

01:27

US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action

First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York

00:29

First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York

Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods

01:19

Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods

Watch: Volcano erupts in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into air

00:31

Watch: Volcano erupts in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into air