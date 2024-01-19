The Traitors: Tense moment as Harry tells Ross motive behind mother Dianne’s murder

The Traitors ended with a tense moment on Friday night (19 January), as Harry told Ross why the Traitors murdered Dianne, unaware that she was Ross’ mother.

After Harry and Andrew recruited Ross to their side, he asked Harry why they murdered her, which he responded with she was getting “too brave.”

“Getting too brave, shall we put her in her place?” Harry said.

Ross managed to keep a composed look, but admitted he was “going to boiling point.”

“My mum was murdered, so I will take revenge. If I’ve got an opportunity, they’re getting it,” the new recruit said,