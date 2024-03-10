Helen Flanagan makes bizarre blunder on BBC’s The Weakest Link

The Weakest Link viewers were left scratching their heads after Helen Flanagan provided a hilarious answer to a seemingly easy question.

The former Coronation Street actor, 33, appeared on the celebrity quiz show on Saturday night alongside Kaye Adams, JB Gill, Adam Pearson, Toyah Willcox, Davood Ghadami and Ivo Graham.

Host Romesh Ranganathan asked the actor: "In geology, the White Cliffs of Dover are principally formed from what substance — chalk or cheese?”

Helen appeared to hesitate before providing her answer.