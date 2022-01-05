Betty White filmed tribute to fans 10 days before death

Betty White filmed a tribute to fans ten days before her death at the end of 2021.

The Hollywood legend passed away of natural causes at the age of 99 on 31 December.

In the days following, White's friends and co-stars honoured her with emotional messages, but in an interview with Entertainment Tonight producer Steve Boettcher revealed that the actress recorded a message to her dedicated fans for the upcoming Betty White: A Celebration special.

