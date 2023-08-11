Dozens of hot air balloons have transformed the skyline during the 45th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

More than 50 balloons took part in a mass ascent at Ashton Court Estate, where the popular event takes place, on Friday morning.

Hundreds of fans were up early to watch the first balloons lift off shortly before 7am after strong winds caused Thursday evening’s mass ascent to be cancelled.

Half a million visitors are expected to descend on Bristol as it hosts Europe’s largest annual meeting of hot air balloons.