Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that her sister, Britney Spears, found out about her teenage pregnancy from the press because her family considered it "too risky" to tell the singer.

In an excerpt from her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn wrote that her father Jamie Spears did not respond well after learning that she was pregnant at the age of 16 in 2007.

Britney wasn’t told at the time because her team were “concerned her instability made her untrustworthy”.

Jamie Lynn added that she is still "hurt" about the situation to this day.

