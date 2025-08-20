Britney Spears has sung an off-key rendition of Prince’s “Kiss” from her California mansion.

Sharing the performance on Instagram to her 41.8 million followers on Monday (18 August), the singer can be seen walking into frame whilst belting out “I don’t know who I am”, as she adjusts the ring light next to her camera.

She captioned the post: “I would say, Julia Roberts singing Prince’s “Kiss” off key a touch, but I sounded really good behind the lens lol.” Spears appears to refer to Roberts’ character singing the song in the 1990 film “Pretty Woman”.

Wearing a crop top, some white shorts, and a pair of thigh high boots, the 43-year-old said she was wearing her pyjamas to clean, though added that it was “not the most elegant look”.