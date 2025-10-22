Bruce Springsteen has revealed how he felt about Stephen Graham playing the role of his dad in the new biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which explores the making of Springsteen's beloved 1982 "Nebraska" album.

The artist said his father, Douglas Frederick "Dutch" Springsteen, was an "alcoholic and bipolar", admitting Graham's portrayal was "so close" and accurately "reflects his struggles" while honouring his family.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday (22 October), Bruce said: "Stephen's such an incredible actor and he just immediately inhabited my father's physicality and inner emotion. He captured my dad's struggles and spirit really well."