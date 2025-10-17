Stephen Graham breaks down in tears live on The One Show

Stephen Graham broke down in tears live on The One Show on Thursday night after hearing a couple’s touching story about racial abuse.

The Adolescence actor could be seen wiping tears away after the show aired a special Black History Month segment about an elderly couple who suffered years of prejudice and racial abuse after meeting during the war.

As the interview ended, it cut back to The One Show studio, where presenter Alex Jones said: “You can hear a pin drop.”

As co-host Roman Kemp went on to introduce Graham and his new Bruce Springsteen movie, the actor was visibly moved as he wiped his tears away.