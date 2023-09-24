Watch: Bryan Adams and Coldplay perform classic hit as rocker hails ‘best night’

Bryan Adams and Coldplay united to play a version of the rocker’s classic hit “Everything I Do, I Do It for You” at the band’s concert in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Adams is believed to have been watching the show and was invited to play with the band by singer Chris Martin in what was described as an “ impromptu performance”.

Adams shared the clip on his Instagram page, with the caption: “Hello my hometown! Last night playing an impromptu song with @coldplay, great vibes. Cheers to Chris and the band for having me.”