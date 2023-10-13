Moment Captain Tom’s daughter halts Piers Morgan interview over ‘unfair questioning’

This is the moment Captain Tom’s family halt Piers Morgan’s interview over “unfair questioning”.

As Mr Morgan questions the family about the issues around the charity and money they received from the books they quickly become uncomfortable.

Eventually, after what Ms Ingram-Moore described as an “unfair line of questioning,” the family demanded the interview to abruptly end and for the cameras to stop rolling.

Husband Colin tells Mr Morgan: “Let us explain off camera.”

He replies: “I’d rather do it on camera.”

Colin states: “No, if it’s on camera we are not doing the interview.”