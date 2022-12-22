Simon and Garfunkel: Stars pay tribute to Paul Simon’s legacy in CBS special

Paul Simon was honoured by a star-studded concert featuring the likes of the Jonas Brothers, Billy Porter, and Sting, in tribute to the 16-time Grammy winner.

In CBS’ ‘Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to Paul Simon’, artists performed renditions of the Simon and Garfunkel star’s classic solo hits, such as ‘Loves Me Like a Rock’ and ‘Graceland’.

Presenters including Oprah Winfrey and Woody Harrelson guided a live audience through the show, which was recorded at Hollywood’s Pantages theatre in April 2022.

