Celebrity Traitors: Harry Clark reveals how to win the game

This week on Streamline, we dive into The Celebrity Traitors – the ultimate watercooler show where Britain’s best-loved stars lie, bluff and backstab their way to victory. From Jonathan Ross being a style icon that rivals Claudia Winkleman, to Alan Carr’s theatrics, it’s the no-so guilty pleasure that’s got us all hooked.

We also catch up with reigning Traitor Harry Clark on how to master the ultimate game of deceit, how he backstabbed his way to £95,000, and why the celebrity version might be the juiciest season yet.

Catch Streamline on Independent Culture on YouTube.