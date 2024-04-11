Zendaya reveals she plays her most ‘cruel’ character yet in Challengers

Zendaya has said her character in the film Challengers is the “most unapologetically cruel” woman she has ever portrayed.

The Euphoria and Dune star, 27, plays Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach, in the new movie.

“I like to believe that I have characters that are multifaceted and dimensional in some kind of way,” Zendaya said on the red carpet at the Challengers premiere in London.

“But I think she definitely is the most unapologetically cruel, sometimes, and direct character that I’ve ever played.”

The star added that it is also interesting to portray someone who is close to her own age.