Charli XCX has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding to George Daniel after the pair tied the knot at London’s Hackney Town Hall on Saturday, 19 July.

The "Brat" singer, 32, and the drummer of The 1975, 35, first publicly revealed their relationship in 2022.

They announced their engagement in 2023.

Charli wore a white mini Vivienne Westwood dress with a corseted bodice, while Daniel opted for a double-breasted suit pinned with a white boutonnière.

A video posted to Charli's TikTok showed her and Daniel celebrating with friends, with Daniel sporting a wedding veil.