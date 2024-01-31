Broadway star Chita Rivera recalls the moment that kickstarted her incredible career in what is believed to be her last TV interview before her death.

The two-time Tony winner, best known for originating the role of Anita in the 1957 stage production of West Side passed away at the age of 91, her publicist announced on Tuesday (30 January).

The actress, who was also known for her starring role as Velma Kelly in the first Broadway production of Chicago in 1975, appeared on Whoopi Goldberg’s The View chat show in April 2023.

It was there she revealed how she got into acting.