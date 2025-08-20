Chris Martin fights back tears as Chinese superfan joins him for unforgettable duet

Chris Martin fought back tears as a Chinese superfan travelled 5000 miles to watch Coldplay in Hull, joining him on stage for an unforgettable duet.

Raymond, from Chengdu in China caught Martin’s eye after he saw a media article about his long journey to Hull to see the band perform at Craven Park on Tuesday (19 August).

Martin told the crowd: “Normally when I pick someone from the audience I’ve never met them before, but last night on the internet I read your story which said you flew from China to Hull.

“You’re the bravest fan I’ve ever seen.”

Raymond was delighted and embraced the lead singer, who appeared to wipe away tears after they performed a song together.