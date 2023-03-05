Chris Rock has opened up for the first time about being slapped by Will Smith during the Oscars last year, almost 12 months on from the moment that shocked the world.

As he addressed the incident at the end of his stand-up show Selective Outrage, which was streamed live on Netflix on Saturday night, the comedian admitted that “it still hurts”.

“Everybody knows, yes it happened, I got slapped a year ago – I got smacked by this mother******,” Rock said.

“And people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I’ve got Summertime ringing in my ears.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.