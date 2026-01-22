Christine Adams: ‘The UK didn’t have enough work for Black actors – but America did’

In this clip from The Independent’s Like This Love This podcast, Essex-born film and TV star Christine Adams reflects on the start of her career, addressing the struggle for Black actors to find work in the UK.

“We were all watching a lot of American TV shows, and it felt more aspirational. So, in the early 2000s, I went to the US with, essentially, a suitcase and a couple thousand dollars.”

