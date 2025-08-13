Christine McGuinness has defended Paddy McGuinness, describing how "he was getting a really hard time in the press" when the couple announced their separation.

On the Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating, which aired on Monday (11 August), the Liverpudlian model said, "I'll always love him. He's the father of my children, I think he'll always be the only man I will ever love."

The couple announced they were divorcing in 2022 after 11 years of marriage. They co-parent their three children together.

In May, Christine announced she had quit the show during filming, as she felt it was "too soon" for her to date so publicly following her divorce.