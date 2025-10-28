Ballad of a Small Player sees Colin Farrell take on one of his most physical roles yet – a high-stakes gambler haunted by his past as his debts close in. We sit down with Farrell and director Edward Berger (Conclave, All Quiet on the Western Front) to explore how they captured the film’s sensory chaos, and how a story takes on a life of its own once it’s out in the world.

Farrell also reflects on Miami Vice as his most underrated credit, discussing why his off-camera chemistry with Jamie Foxx never made it to screen, and how it “got slapped around” by critics.