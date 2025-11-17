Coronation Street star shows off ring after engagement announcement

A Coronation Street favourite has shown fans on social media her new engagement ring, after a proposal from her footballer boyfriend.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Ryan Ledson, 28, popped the question to girlfriend Lucy Fallon - who plays the role of Bethany in Weatherfield - over the weekend, after she celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday (13 November).

The pair have been together for five years and have two children.

"Ending the birthday weekend with my best friend as a fiancé! I can’t wait to marry you", she said in a post to Instagram on Sunday (16 November).