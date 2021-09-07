With Crysis Remastered Trilogy releasing next month, developer Crytek has shared a trailer to show how the Xbox Series X/S release looks when compared to the original Xbox 360 version that came out in 2011. There is a significant difference in terms of visuals, with the remaster sporting improved lighting and textures. According to Crytek, it will also support dynamic resolution between 1080p and 4K at up to 60 frames per second.

The remastered trilogy releases on October 15 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.