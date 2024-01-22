Dancing On Ice’s Ricky Hatton first to be eliminated after skate-off with Lou Sanders

Former boxer Ricky Hatton has become the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice 2024.

The 45-year-old found himself in the skate-off against Lou Saunders on Sunday (21 January).

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, and Ashley Banjo chose to save the comedian over the boxer after she danced her second performance of the night.

Hatton and his partner Robyn Johnstone landed bottom of the leaderboard after he scored 12.5 points, however, judges praised how much he had improved his routine during the skate-off.