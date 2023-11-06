Sir David Jason emerged on crutches as he gave fans a health update after the star was forced to postpone an Only Fools and Horses convention.

The Del Boy actor, 83, revealed in August this year that he needed to undergo hip surgery to have “a bionic body part fitted”.

In true comedy style, the actor revealed the surgery was successful and filmed a clip of himself dramatically discarding his crutches.

In the clip, shared with Only Fools and Horses News on X, formerly Twitter, he showed he was back on his feet as he walked towards the camera to the Rocky theme tune.