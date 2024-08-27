Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene teases character’s return

A deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine has hinted at the fate of a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character.

In the newest film in the Deadpool franchise, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters, Channing Tatum joins the cast as Gambit.

The Magic Mike star was due to play the character before the project was cancelled following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

In the movie released in July, Gambit was seemingly consumed by The Void - but a post-credits scene posted by Reynolds provides more clues as to what happened to him.

Reynolds said a version of the clip is in the film, playing on a monitor in the background.