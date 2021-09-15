With Deathloop having finally launched for PlayStation 5 and PC, publisher Bethesda and developer Arkane have shared one last trailer to remind players what to expect from their game all about a time loop. As main character Colt, players are trapped on an island, stuck in an infinite loop that resets at the end of the day.

In order to break the cycle, Colt must figure out how to eliminate the eight Visionaries in a single day, using a variety of weapons and powers, as well as contend with rival assassin Julianna.