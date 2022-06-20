Honestly, Nevermind: Drake releases surprise album

Drake's album announcement came as a surprise to fans on 16 June when the singer announced his new project Honestly, Nevermind.

Released at midnight, the Canadian rapper's seventh studio album follows 2021's Certified Lover Boy, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

However, The Independent's review of Drake's sixth album called it "bland and boring" and "90 minutes of him replicating the formula that has made him both a chart topper and a meme God".

