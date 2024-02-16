Independent TV
Watch: Zendaya stuns in vintage Mugler cyborg suit as Dune stars walk red carpet at London premiere
Zendaya stunned on the red carpet of the sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two world premiere in London on Thursday night (15 February).
The US actress, 27, wore a silver cyborg suit designed by Thierry Mugler for his autumn/winter 1995 collection at the star-studded event in central London, which featured metal plating with cut-outs in the chest, waist and thighs.
Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel sees Zendaya return to her role as Chani alongside Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, as he takes revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.
