Zendaya stunned on the red carpet of the sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two world premiere in London on Thursday night (15 February).

The US actress, 27, wore a silver cyborg suit designed by Thierry Mugler for his autumn/winter 1995 collection at the star-studded event in central London, which featured metal plating with cut-outs in the chest, waist and thighs.

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel sees Zendaya return to her role as Chani alongside Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, as he takes revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

