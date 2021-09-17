Ed Sheeran has revealed he will be joined by his wife and daughter for his 2022 Mathematics Tour when speaking to Ronan Kemp’s show on Capital FM.

Sheeran said his wife Cherry hadn’t joined him on his previous Divide Tour , but that she would be coming on the upcoming tour now that all her work is remote.

The musician’s daughter Lyra will also be coming along for the ride, who he said would be starting primary school and aged five as soon as the Mathematics Tour is done.