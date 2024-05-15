Ed Sheeran speaks fluent Hindi and Punjabi on Netflix variety show

Ed Sheeran spoke Hindi and Punjabi as he appeared on an episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show.

A teaser clip shows the Grammy-winning "Shape of You" musician, 33, singing a song about Indian food and talking about meeting actor Shah Rukh Khan at his house.

Sheeran visited India in March as he continued his Mathematics worldwide tour.

He left fans stunned when he sang in Punjabi for the first time and invited Diljit Dosanjh to perform with him on stage.